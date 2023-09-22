JMP Securities Raises Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $150.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a sell rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.25.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $113.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lennar has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $133.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Banse bought 859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,061.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,555.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Banse bought 859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,061.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,555.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,469 shares of company stock worth $301,842. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

