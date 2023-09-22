John Bradley Schmieder Sells 1,000 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $123,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,922.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Bradley Schmieder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 13th, John Bradley Schmieder sold 3,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $369,960.00.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $113.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.71. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.48 and a 52 week high of $206.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.94 million, a PE ratio of 342.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $50.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.85 million. Analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 193.95%.

Institutional Trading of Mesa Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 9.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,751,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

