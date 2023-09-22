Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Lake Street Capital from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

JYNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Joint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Joint in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Joint currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Joint stock opened at $9.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $140.34 million, a P/E ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.44. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.85 million. Joint had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 9.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Joint will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 22,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,100.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,719,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,295,160.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 877,285 shares of company stock worth $8,884,263 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Joint by 8.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Joint by 118.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Joint by 49.2% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 4.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Joint in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

