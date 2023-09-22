Joule Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Joule Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

