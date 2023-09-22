JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) to Underweight

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PNXGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 720 ($8.92) to GBX 680 ($8.42) in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 715 ($8.86) to GBX 718 ($8.89) in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PNXGF

Phoenix Group Price Performance

About Phoenix Group

Shares of Phoenix Group stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18.

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.