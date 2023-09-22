JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) to Overweight

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Allianz Stock Performance
Shares of Allianz stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Allianz has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $25.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.38.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.61 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allianz
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Challenges Hit Broadcom Stock, But Analysts See EPS Growth
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Reasons SharkNinja Is Swimming Toward New Highs
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Will AppLovin Continue its Explosive YTD Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.