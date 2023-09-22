Jubilee Metals Group’s (JLP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 13 ($0.16) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 17 ($0.21) target price on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Jubilee Metals Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Jubilee Metals Group

Jubilee Metals Group Trading Down 2.0 %

About Jubilee Metals Group

JLP opened at GBX 7.45 ($0.09) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £204.13 million, a PE ratio of 745.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.85. Jubilee Metals Group has a 52 week low of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 13.92 ($0.17).

(Get Free Report)

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.