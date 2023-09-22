Jubilee Metals Group’s (JLP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 13 ($0.16) price target on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 17 ($0.21) target price on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.
About Jubilee Metals Group
Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.
