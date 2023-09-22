Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of JGHHY stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Challenges Hit Broadcom Stock, But Analysts See EPS Growth
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- 3 Reasons SharkNinja Is Swimming Toward New Highs
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Will AppLovin Continue its Explosive YTD Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.