Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of JGHHY stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions in the fields of material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sells and leases used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

