Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNPR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

JNPR opened at $27.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.24. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.40%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $28,089.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,763.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,700 shares of company stock worth $493,719 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth $3,756,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

