Kaizen Discovery (CVE:KZD) Stock Price Down 10%

Kaizen Discovery Inc. (CVE:KZD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 13,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 11,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.36.
Kaizen Discovery Company Profile
Kaizen Discovery Inc engages in the exploration of mineral projects in Peru and Canada. It holds interest in the Pinaya Copper-Gold Project that covers an area of 101 square kilometers and includes 10 kilometers of underexplored strike length within the Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry Belt in southeastern Peru.
