Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Up to $14.55

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.55, but opened at $15.32. Kanzhun shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 193,996 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BZ shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Kanzhun Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.28 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $205.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kanzhun by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 132.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

Featured Stories

