KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Issues Earnings Results

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KBH opened at $46.01 on Friday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.54.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 10.44%.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $229,393.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,889,699.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $229,393.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,889,699.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $2,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,376,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,574 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,080. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 125.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $29,141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,655,000 after purchasing an additional 684,199 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1,871.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 615,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,734,000 after purchasing an additional 584,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 6,353.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 494,881 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KBH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on KB Home from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.81.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

