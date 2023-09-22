KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $15.80

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.80, but opened at $16.73. KE shares last traded at $16.17, with a volume of 1,093,349 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC lifted their price objective on KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

KE Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of -0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. KE had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in KE by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 121,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KE by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in KE by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 54,725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in KE by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KE by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Articles

