Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 528,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after buying an additional 215,260 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $9,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $60.46 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $6,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,531,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,683,625,656.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $4,641,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,176,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,154,359.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $6,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,625,656.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 633,400 shares of company stock valued at $39,946,886 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

