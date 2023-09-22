KickToken Price Hits $0.0088 on Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One KickToken token can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $417.91 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008642 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020831 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00016560 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014548 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,632.04 or 1.00015012 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About KickToken

KICK is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,830,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,830,325 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,830,325.92771105. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00881381 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

