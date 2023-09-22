Kier Group (LON:KIE) Sets New 12-Month High at $112.40

Shares of Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 112.40 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 110.80 ($1.37), with a volume of 5191601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.80 ($1.32).

Kier Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 79.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £496.03 million, a PE ratio of 2,224.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Kier Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kier Group news, insider Justin R. Atkinson bought 43,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £40,187.16 ($49,779.71). 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kier Group

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.