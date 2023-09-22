Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares

Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) CEO Shawn Iadonato bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kineta Trading Up 8.1 %

Kineta stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. Kineta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Kineta in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kineta

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KA. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kineta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kineta during the first quarter valued at $45,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kineta by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kineta in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Kineta during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Kineta Company Profile

Kineta, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies in the field of immuno-oncology, cancer, neurology, and arenaviruses. The company is developing KVA12123, an anti-VISTA antagonist mAb immunotherapy, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer, colon cancer, pancreatic cancer, and gastric cancer.

