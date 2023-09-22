Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kinnate Biopharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.60.
Kinnate Biopharma Stock Down 0.7 %
Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000.
Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile
Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.
