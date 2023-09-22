Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 60000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Klondike Gold Trading Down 6.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10.
About Klondike Gold
Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on its 100% owned Klondike District Gold Project located in Dawson City, Yukon. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp.
