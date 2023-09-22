Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 60000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Klondike Gold Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10.

About Klondike Gold

(Get Free Report)

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on its 100% owned Klondike District Gold Project located in Dawson City, Yukon. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.