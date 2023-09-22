KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 1,658 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after acquiring an additional 900,154,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869,272 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,306,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,230,000 after purchasing an additional 171,296 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,264,000 after purchasing an additional 404,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $793,008,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VV stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.13. 28,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,747. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.75 and its 200 day moving average is $195.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $210.35.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.