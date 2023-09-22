KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 3,007 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises about 0.9% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 47,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.07.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.3 %

MAR stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.67. The company had a trading volume of 139,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,937. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.90 and a 52 week high of $210.98. The company has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.01 and a 200 day moving average of $182.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.45%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 401,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,752,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total transaction of $2,819,495.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,005.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

