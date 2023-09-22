KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 5,274 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.1% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 141,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 85,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 25,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $461.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GS traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $329.81. 119,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,231. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.75 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $337.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.51. The company has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $18,390,027. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

