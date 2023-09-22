KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $289.98. 101,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,238. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.30.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,468. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Edward Jones lowered The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.11.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

