KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 2,382 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,310 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,600,291,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 0.6 %

GM stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.90. 3,506,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,055,610. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.30. General Motors has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.