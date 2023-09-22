KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 3,244 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.88. 414,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,024. The firm has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.78 and a 200 day moving average of $97.49. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.