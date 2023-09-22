KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 3,496 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 207.5% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,820 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,325,000 after purchasing an additional 135,504 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,141,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.90.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.72. The stock had a trading volume of 158,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,129. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.98. The stock has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

