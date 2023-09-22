KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $1,104,830,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Welltower by 426.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,041 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,747,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,211 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in Welltower by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,723,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 54.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,339,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,163 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

NYSE WELL traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $83.37. 103,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,076. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average of $78.16. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $86.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.92%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

