KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $3.28 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 41,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.12. The company had a trading volume of 63,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,879. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $75.88 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.