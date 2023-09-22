KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after acquiring an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $401,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.14. 167,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,030. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.61. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

