KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,130,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $436,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,771 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $93.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,195,257. The company has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.28.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.76.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

