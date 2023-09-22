KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,692 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NetApp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,687,364 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $298,809,000 after acquiring an additional 82,923 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NetApp by 198.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,728 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in NetApp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,399,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $153,208,000 after purchasing an additional 52,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. William Blair lowered shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities cut their price target on NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,661.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $69,314.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,230. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.89. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

