KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 1,390 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,816,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,756,000 after purchasing an additional 111,436 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after buying an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,287,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,688 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,963,000 after acquiring an additional 505,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,996,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,361,000 after acquiring an additional 308,451 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.85. 83,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,933. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

