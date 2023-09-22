KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 18,009 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTO. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 280.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.05. 64,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,707. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.47. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.24 and a 52 week high of $48.82.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.