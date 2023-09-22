KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 202 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 131.6% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,349,000 after buying an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,601,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.87. 193,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.10 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $311.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.96. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

