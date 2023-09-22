KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 299 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,029,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $3,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.4 %

NOC traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $435.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.52. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $416.71 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $437.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.62.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.64 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.07.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

