Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KNX

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,497,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,126,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.