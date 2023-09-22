Komodo Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000839 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $30.36 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00098728 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00047072 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00028059 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

