KRS Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,112 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger
In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,220,673. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Schlumberger Price Performance
Shares of SLB opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
