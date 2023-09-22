KRS Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 40,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 180.6% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $267.09 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $142.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.44.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

