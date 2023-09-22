KRS Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 123.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,025,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,566,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 31.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,444,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 365.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,198,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,805 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $52.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.19. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of -117.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.55%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 13,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $849,700.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,831.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 13,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $849,700.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,831.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,434 shares of company stock worth $6,901,231 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

