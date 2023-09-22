KRS Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.0% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 12.9% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.8% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.83.

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,360 shares of company stock worth $165,661,878 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $404.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.96. The firm has a market cap of $381.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

