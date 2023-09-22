KRS Capital Management LLC Has $376,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

KRS Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Target by 329.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Target by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Target by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.57.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $116.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $116.27 and a 12-month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

