KRS Capital Management LLC Has $658,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

KRS Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on LULU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $328.00 to $366.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $391.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $277.50 and a one year high of $406.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $383.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.14.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

