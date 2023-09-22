KRS Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 985 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.76.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $93.94 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.43 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.92 and a 200-day moving average of $101.28.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.