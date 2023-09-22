L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.87

Shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.87 and traded as high as $18.90. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 44,816 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FSTR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.B. Foster in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

L.B. Foster Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.66 million. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in L.B. Foster stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 97,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.88% of L.B. Foster as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Further Reading

