Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.76

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.76 and traded as high as $15.22. Lakeland Industries shares last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 9,070 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAKE

Lakeland Industries Stock Performance

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $110.07 million, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAKE. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 511.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Industries

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.