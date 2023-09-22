Lam Group Inc. Buys 825 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Lam Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Lam Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of VXF opened at $142.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $157.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.15.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.