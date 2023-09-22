Lam Group Inc. Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Lam Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Lam Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lam Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $45.38.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.