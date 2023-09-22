Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 668.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 681,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 592,448 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,565,000 after purchasing an additional 462,677 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,335,000 after purchasing an additional 439,866 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Lazard by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,748,000 after buying an additional 307,614 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAZ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lazard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.51. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Lazard had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is -1,111.05%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

