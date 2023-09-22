LBG Media (LON:LBG) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of LBG Media (LON:LBG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 140 ($1.73) target price on the stock.

LBG Media Stock Performance

Shares of LBG opened at GBX 74.77 ($0.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 8.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 88.67. The stock has a market cap of £154.49 million and a P/E ratio of 3,738.60. LBG Media has a one year low of GBX 48.44 ($0.60) and a one year high of GBX 129.52 ($1.60).

LBG Media Company Profile

LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.

