LBG Media (LON:LBG) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of LBG Media (LON:LBG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 140 ($1.73) target price on the stock.
LBG Media Stock Performance
Shares of LBG opened at GBX 74.77 ($0.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 8.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 88.67. The stock has a market cap of £154.49 million and a P/E ratio of 3,738.60. LBG Media has a one year low of GBX 48.44 ($0.60) and a one year high of GBX 129.52 ($1.60).
LBG Media Company Profile
